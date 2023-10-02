Evacuation measures near Richards Bay fire scene unnecessary: City of uMhlathuze

While Saturday's massive fire in the area sparked fears from nearby communities that it could spread to their homes, authorities were convinced that it posed no harm to them.

DURBAN - The City of uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal said evacuation measures for residents and businesses near the scene of the Richards Bay fire were deemed unnecessary.

Firefighters spent the weekend battling a massive blaze that broke out at a woodchip company on Saturday afternoon.

Residents living in nearby communities voiced fears of the fire possibly spreading to their homes.

But while they feared for their lives, authorities were convinced that the runaway fires posed no harm to them.

This was despite the current heavy winds that intensified the fire amid extinguishing efforts from emergency personnel.

Mayor of uMhlathuze Colani Ngwezi thanked firefighters and residents who worked tirelessly to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that the fire originated from a conveyor belt used for the storage of wooden chips.