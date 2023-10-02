Ethekwini Municipality intends to demolish hijacked buildings amid legal hitch

Late last year, Eyewitness News reported about the bad state of a particular building in the city centre of Durban that became a dumping site and had raw sewage spilling into the lifts.

DURBAN - The Ethekwini Municipality intends to demolish hijacked buildings and any other derelict ones in the city centre.

This was revealed by Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Monday, who said the city started the process a while back.

However, he said due to some legal issues with the ownership of some of the buildings - it has been a difficult process.

Late last year, Eyewitness News reported about the bad state of a particular building in the city centre of Durban that became a dumping site - and had raw sewage spilling into the lifts.

When asked about this and the state of other buildings in the city, Kaunda claimed the city had long been working on getting rid of such buildings.

“With some, we are also in the court of law to get authority to demolish them, with some of them we are still waiting for amafa consent, so you can’t just demolish it, you need to follow all the steps that you need to follow and the exact consent that you are looking for.”

While the metro waits for permission, the council has passed a R28 million budget to demolish a privately-owned building.

