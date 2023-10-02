Eskom suspends load shedding for 11 hours over 2 days

The power utility cites improved generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has on Monday announced the suspension of load shedding until 16pm.

Thereafter, says Eskom, Stage 2 load shedding will resume at 16pm until 05am on Tuesday.

“This pattern of suspending load shedding from 05am until 16pm and implementing Stage 2 from 16pm until 05am, will be repeated daily until Wednesday.”

Eskom says it will provide another update on Wednesday, or as soon as there are any significant changes affecting the national power grid.