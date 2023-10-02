EFF to protest in WC against taxi impoundments, service delivery, gangsterism

The party has planned a shutdown to highlight the plight of residents and will focus on taxi impoundments, gangsterism, a lack of service delivery, unemployment and unlawful evictions, among other issues.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is set to take to the streets of the Western Cape on Monday.

The party has planned a shutdown to highlight the plight of residents and will focus on taxi impoundments, gangsterism, a lack of service delivery, unemployment and unlawful evictions, among other issues.

The EFF's Wandile Kasibe: "We invite all the residents of the Western Cape, particularly the City of Cape Town, to support. We will be handing over a memorandum. There are many issues that we have highlighted here - the issues of rates, the issues of high electricity tariffs, the issues that affect ordinary people on the ground who are saying the time has come for us to say no to these things."

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said it had an operational plan in place to respond to incidents of violence or traffic disruptions.