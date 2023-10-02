EFF in Tshwane worried about 'collapsing' Pretoria Showgrounds infrastructure

The multi-purpose events centre has fallen into disrepair and has been turned into an illegal dumping site by nearby communities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City of Tshwane is concerned about the poor state of the Pretoria Showgrounds in the west of the city - which has been used as the elections centre since the 1994 polls.

The 39-hectare property was home to a mega church led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri before he fled the country in November 2020.

A delegation of EFF councillors conducted an oversight visit at the Pretoria showgrounds on Monday.

The Pretoria Showgrounds has been used by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as the results operation centre since the dawn of democracy - but there are now concerns that it may not be ready for the 2024 general elections.

The buildings have been neglected with windows left shattered while the property is now filled with garbage and uncut weeds.

EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said the property could have been used to grow the city’s revenue.

"This building of the city is being vandalised and is not being taken care of. The infrastructure is collapsing and there is no proper security."

Last year, the council approved a motion to get investors to build hotels on the land and upgrade the property - which would eventually generate profit for the municipality.