EFF demands the release of 43 impounded taxis in WC

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is demanding the City of Cape Town releases 43 taxis recently impounded.

The impoundments include 36 sedan referred to as "amaphela" and seven minibus taxis.

Dozens of EFF supporters have on Monday gathered on an open field opposite Vangate Mall in Athlone to protest what it deems the Democratic Alliance and the City of Cape Town’s institutionalised racism.

A group of EFF supporters are being closely monitored by police and law enforcement officers as they make their way to eNdabeni empowerment center.

EFF Western Cape spokesperson Wandile Khasibi said that the protestors would march from Athlone to eNdabeni to handover a memorandum of demands to the city.

"When we get there, we will demand, the memorandum is detailed to a point that we are demanding immediate release of the taxis which were impounded."

Khasibi said that once the memorandum is handed over, the party would expect a respond from the city to release the 43 taxis in due course.

‘Whoever is in charge of police we are giving you 10 minutes.’



The march led by EFF in WC against taxi impoundments is yet to move.



They’re asking law enforcement to allow them passage through the N2 which is closed to traffic from Bridgetown. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/S6u3feewLX ' Kayleen Morgan (@ietskaylo) October 2, 2023

The city's Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that a joint command centre at the Disaster Operations Centre in Goodwood had been convened to respond to any potential disruptions.

Smith said as yet, no incidents have been reported.