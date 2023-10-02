E! reveals 'feel-good' October programming lineup

October will see the debut of several new television programmes, as well as new seasons of fan favorites, in a line-up that promises to be 'exciting and super feel-good'.

JOHANNESBURG - E! recently held a "Feel-Good TV" brunch in Johannesburg, which was hosted by Anele Mdoda. At the brunch, E! unveiled the channel's slate of upcoming content, as well as a new branding initiative.

Mdoda wowed in a pink ensemble while describing the impending programming as "exciting and super feel-good!"

Anele Mdoda at the E! 'Feel Good TV' brunch. Picture: Supplied

October will see the debut of several new television programmes, including House of Villains and Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, as well as new seasons of fan favorites Botched, and Million Dollar Listing New York.

Msizi James, Karishma Ramdev, Tansey Coetzee, Mimi Mahlasela, Prev Reddy, Abigail Visagie, Margo Fargo, Karabo Didi, Taryn Louch, and Gina Myers were among the visitors.

Viewers of DStv Access can now watch seasons one through four of the Mdoda-hosted Celebrity Game Night. Each episode features a variety of local comedians, artists, actors, and media figures, including team captains Ayanda Thabethe, and Jason Goliath.

Plan your E programming! with the following shows in October:

• Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture: E!, in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, explores the influence of Black culture and how perseverance, excellence, and an undeniable impact through music, television, sports, and film have changed culture forever.

• _Botched _(Season 8): The ultimate doctor duo returns to take on some of the most complex cases to date, all while keeping the laughs rolling with their beloved bromance and banter.

• Million Dollar Listing New York (Season 9): The latest season of Million Dollar Listing New York premieres on 15 October, with returning agents Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold, and Tyler Whitman, plus newcomer Kirsten Jordan. A top-selling agent and mom of three, Jordan joins as the first female broker for the series.

• House of Villains: E! brings together ten iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series House of Villains. Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on 29 October.