DPE to appeal court ruling giving it 30 days approve Mango sale

Mango is a subsidiary of the state-owned South African Airways (SAA) and has been grounded since July 2021. In September, the North Gauteng High Court gave Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan 30 days to decide whether the low-cost airline could be sold to an undisclosed buyer.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises says it will be appealing a court ruling that gave it 30 days to approve the sale of Mango Airlines.

Failing which, the sale would go ahead.

Gordhan has argued that the State needed to know more about the buyer before he could greenlight the sale.

"The application for leave to appeal is consistent with the legal advice that the DPE has received on the case. The intention of the application is to ensure that all aspects of Mango's rescue process are transparent, legally sound and in the best interest of the South African public."