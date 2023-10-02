Derby's resignation as Transnet CEO no surprise, says Untu

Portia Derby's resignation was announced by the state-owned logistic at the end of last week after the recent mounting pressure to step down that she faced, as the company battled to turn the corner.

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) said the resignation of Transnet CEO Portia Derby came as no surprise.

The state-owned logistics company announced Derby’s resignation at the end of last week, with her term wrapping up at the end of October.

Derby was appointed in 2020 to turn the situation at Transnet around, following years of financial and operational challenges, as well as high-level corruption.

But she recently faced mounting pressure to step down, as the company battled to turn the corner.

"Untu has always maintained that it supports anyone in charge of Transnet, as long as they do not have a fraudulent or corrupt past and possess the necessary skills and expertise to turn the entity around," said spokesperson for the union Atenkosi Plaatjie.

Transnet CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini also stepped down from her position.

Plaatjie said the leadership vacuum needed to be addressed urgently.

"It is crucial that the person appointed to these positions have the appropriate tools and support from the shareholders to perform their duties effectively, especially given the financial distress that Transnet finds itself in, the current lack of operational locomotives, and the other issues."