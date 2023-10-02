Deputy minister's bodyguard among 5 people killed in Gugulethu mass shooting

Police say Warrant Officer Lindela Mrhaqisa served as a protector to Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale since 2019.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer is among five people killed in a mass shooting in Gugulethu.

Four men and a woman were shot dead in NY5 on Saturday evening.

It's the second mass killing reported in the Cape Town community in five days.

He was attached to the Western Cape's Protection and Security Service (PSS) Division.

Mathale has described the deceased officer as a dedicated, humble and hardworking SAPS member, who was always punctual and professional in his conduct.

He said that the number of police officers killed remains of great concern.

No arrests have yet been made and the motive for the attack is unclear.