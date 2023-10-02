Cele, officials pay respects to police officers killed in CT over the weekend

Two off-duty officers were killed in separate incidents over the weekend, with one arrest made so far.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Gugulethu and Mfuleni to visit the families of two murdered police officers.

Off-duty Warrant Officer Lindela Mrhaqisa was one of five people killed in a mass shooting in Gugulethu on Saturday, a week after five people were gunned down in another mass shooting.

A female constable was also found murdered in Mfuleni over the weekend.

ALSO READ:

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale described Mrhaqisa as a soft-spoken, dedicated and focused police officer who was always punctual and professional in his conduct.

The deceased, attached to the Western Cape's Protection and Security Service Division, served as Mathale's protector since 2019.

Cele and other top brass South African Police Service officials were scheduled to visit Mrhaqisa's family on Monday afternoon, before visiting the relatives of another police officer found dead in Mfuleni on Sunday.

It is alleged the 29-year-old woman, who was also off duty, had been out visiting people with a friend in Malgas Camp when tragedy struck.

An arrest has been made in connection with the constable's death.