Cape EFF supporters gather in Athlone ahead of protest

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters are gathering for a protest in Cape Town on Monday.

The protesters have come together on an open field opposite Vangate Mall in Athlone to highlight what the party deems as social ills perpetuated by the Democratic Alliance (DA) administration in the province.

EFF supporters have been met with a strong force of police and law enforcement in Athlone.

The protesters are set to hand over a memorandum highlighting the City of Cape Town's impoundment of taxis. Also part of the memorandum will be the EFF's concerns related to service delivery.

EFF Western Cape spokesperson, Wandile Kasibe, said that the bulk of the protesters were still on their way.

The city's Mayco member for safety & security, JP Smith, said that a joint command centre at the Disaster Operations Centre in Goodwood had been convened to respond to any potential disruptions.

Smith said that, as yet, no incidents have been reported.