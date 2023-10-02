Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour coming to theatres

The iconic performer revealed that a new concert movie, which hits theatres in December, would allow fans to experience her wildly popular tour in all its grandeur for the first, second, or even fiftieth time.

JOHANNESBURG - Beyhive! Hey, Ms. Carter, Beyoncé is officially bringing her Renaissance World Tour to theaters, so let's hear you say that.

The iconic performer revealed that a new concert movie, which hits theatres on 1 December, would allow fans to experience her wildly popular tour in all its grandeur for the first, second, or even fiftieth time.

The announcement, which also signaled the end of the Renaissance World Tour, was shown to the crowd at the conclusion of the tour stop in Kansas City.

The Grammy winner's most successful concert series to date, the tour, which kicked off in May, featured her singing songs from her most recent album of the same name as well as favorites including Formation, Love on Top, and Crazy in Love.

The date of 1 December was announced at the conclusion of a teaser shown on the stage screen, and featured photographs from the entirety of the Renaissance tour, including Blue Ivy, twins Rumi and Sir, her dancers, and numerous images of fans dressed in chrome.

Beyoncé and Sir in the RENAISSANCE film trailer! pic.twitter.com/GjRO7Fi9dh ' BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) October 2, 2023

Homecoming, Beyoncé's Netflix documentary following her heartbreaking journey to headline Coachella the year prior following the birth of her twins, came out in 2019.