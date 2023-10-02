AmaWheelaGirls to represent Africa at Wheelchair Basketball World Champs

AmaWheelaGirls will be representing Africa at the World Championships taking place in Bangkok, Thailand between 3 and 9 October.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Women’s wheelchair basketball team is at the IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship.

FILE: South Africa’s Women’s wheelchair basketball team is at the IWBF Women’s U25 Wheelchair Basketball World Championship. Picture: Wheelchair Basketball South Africa/Facebook.

Team South Africa will be competing in the opening game against the host country Thailand on Tuesday, 3 October.

The international wheelchair basketball competition is contested by the top women’s under-25 national teams and it’s held every four years. It debut in 2011 in St Catharines, Ontario.

In September, AmaWheelaGirls brought home a silver medal from the inaugural African Para Games in Accra, Ghana.

Team SA’s women’s wheelchair basketball performed well at the African Para Games having opened up with a 64-6 win over Zambia, they followed that by beating Ghana 51-31 in their second match. Morocco was next up and South Africa won 40-20 before they kept their perfect winning streak intact with the 48-15 victory over Kenya.

The only other unbeaten country was Algeria, which took down South Africa in the finals.

Taking place every four years, this will be the fourth edition of the U25 World Championships with the USA the reigning champions from 2019.

The draw for the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball U25 Women’s World Championship:

Group A: USA, Great Britain, Australia, Spain, China

Group B: Canada, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Thailand