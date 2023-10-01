'We're turning the corner in generation capacity', says Ramokgopa

Speaking at his weekly media briefing on Sunday, Ramokgopa attributed this to the recovery of units at the Kusile power station, which he said are indispensable to the resolution of the intensity of load shedding problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said South Africa is beginning to turn the corner in available generation capacity.

Three units at the plant went offline in October last year due to a mechanical fault. This severely strained the national grid and affected Eskom's generating capacity.

Ramokgopa said the Kusile power station is now generating over 2,500 megawatts.

“We are now beginning to turn the corner in relation to additional capacity. I indicated at our last briefing that the Kusile units are going to be indispensable to the resolution of this problem and in the short term it will help us reduce the intensity of load shedding.”