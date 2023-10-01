'Water shifting' interim plan to be implemented in Gauteng, says Minister Mchunu

Water shifting means moving or shifting water from one system to another to ensure a balanced and equitable supply of water to municipal customers and residents, explained Rand Water.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has instructed water services officials, including Rand Water, to implement water shifting in Gauteng.

This comes after Mchunu's recent meetings with community members in parts of Gauteng amid an ongoing water crisis that has seen several areas experience water supply challenges.

Water shifting is an interim plan to address water crisis in parts of the province.

Rand Water's Makenosi Maroo explained:

“In line with the Minister’s directive, Rand Water is implementing water shifting as a management tool to balance its systems. Simply put, water shifting means moving or shifting water from one system to another to ensure a balanced and equitable supply of water to municipal customers and residents."

In this way, areas with less water consumption would aid communities with affected by supply shortages.

Following a meeting with various stakeholders last week, Mchunu said "no one opposed water shifting", saying it was the preferred interim measure instead of water cuts or 'water shedding'.

