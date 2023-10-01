Sam Gurney on his dad, Aziz Pahad: 'A jazz man and ardent West Ham supporter'

Pahad died on Wednesday at the age of 82 and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Family members of anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad have recalled some of their fondest memories of the late struggle icon.

Pahad died on Wednesday at the age of 82 and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday.

While Saturday was a sad day for the African National Congress (ANC) and the South African Communist Party (SACP), the family of the struggle icon said his life needs to be celebrated and honoured.

Speaking at the funeral, Pahad's son Sam Gurney said his father breathed life into the family, and outside of politics, and he enjoyed watching football and listening to music.

"His interests were deep and sustaining for him. Including jazz, Irish music, detective and spy fiction, football, and after his return home, rugby. As an Arsenal fan myself, his explanation of why he supported West Ham was highly juvious," said Gurney.

His longtime friend and SACP veteran Ronnie Kasrils described Pahad as a warm but fierce politician, while the South Africa's ambassador to Ethiopia, Welile Nhlapo described the former deputy minister of foreign affairs as a prolific reader and a good listener.

"He possessed a sharp and analytical mind but also believed in practice in order to bring about in change. This is what made him a genuine Marxist and a good communist," said Nhlapo.

Nhlapo added that Pahad was a mentor to many: "Aziz believed in imparting knowledge and investing in young people. He made friends with many and often insisted that they call him by his first name."