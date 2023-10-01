Rise Mzansi calls on govt to expedite temp docs for Marshalltown fire victims

77 were people were killed and several injured when a raging fire tour through a hijacked building in Joburg CBD last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party Rise Mzansi is calling for government to expedite the process of issuing victims of the Marshalltown fire with temporary documentation.

Seventy-seven people were killed and several injured when a raging fire tore through a hijacked building in Joburg CBD in late August.

Families lost their belongings including identity documents and passports.

Rise Mzansi representative Irfaan Mangera said: "We further note the arrests of victims of the fire by the South African Police Service. These arrests are worrisome and further showcase the failure of the system to support those who had their legal documents burn to ashes."

"Both the SA government and the respective embassies and consulates should support the urgent issuing of temporary documentation to enable those affected to continue rebuilding their lives without fear of further victimisation," he added.