Return to service of Kusile's Unit 3 to improve generation capacity - Eskom

Unit 3 was part of the units that were affected by a collapse at Kusile power station in October 2022, and Eskom says its return will improve the available generation capacity by 800 megawatts once loaded to full capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said its generation capacity will recover following the return to service of Unit 3 at Kusile.

Unit 3 was part of the units that were affected by a collapse at the power station in October 2022.

The unit was returned to service on Saturday, and the generation capacity is set to improve by 800 megawatts once loaded to full capacity.

Eskom said this marks a significant milestone in the power utility's efforts to ultimately end load shedding.

The power utility's Daphne Mokwena said: "This marks a significant milestone in Eskom's effort to reduce and ultimately load shedding. The switch-on was done after receiving the positive decision on the Kusile atmospheric emission licence appeal from the Minister of Forestry Fisheries and Environment and the Nkangala District Municipality."

Meanwhile, the power utility announced that load shedding would continue to be suspended until Monday morning owing to the return to service of Kusile Unit 3.