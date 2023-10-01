Rea Vaya resumes operations following labour dispute

On Thursday and Friday, passengers were forced to find alternative transport, but Rea Vaya on Sunday assured passengers that the matter has been resolved and operations had fully resumed.

JOHANNESBURG - Commuters in the City of Joburg can breathe a sigh of relief as Rea Vaya buses are now back in service.

On Thursday and Friday, passengers were forced to find alternative transport as drivers did not report for duty.



This was because of labour disputes between the drivers and the two companies contracted to operate the bus system.

Rea Vaya spokesperson Benny Makgoga said: "The buses are operating at the moment; the matter has been resolved. There won't be any other issues, the matter has been resolved. As of Sunday, the buses are operating according to the schedule".