Motshekga lauds SA educators as department launches Teachers' Month

The Basic Education Minister said teachers in South Africa deserve to be honoured as they work under extremely difficult circumstances and are the centre that holds the system together.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga lauded the role teachers play in South Africa.

She was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, where the department launched Teachers' Month under the theme "The teachers we need for the education we want."

Motshekga said it’s time to acknowledge the critical role educators play in the development of society.

She honoured teachers for devoting their lives to improving South Africa's education system.

"We are very cognisant of the fact that teachers in the country work under extremely difficult circumstances and they are the centre that holds the system together. So in the midst of the lack of other educational resources, our teachers continue to remain the only available and most critical resource," said Motshekga.

Motshekga announced that the department would be hosting the National Teaching Awards in Pretoria on Thursday.

"These awards will honour teachers who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment in the different areas of their work," said the Minister, who further acknowledges that while the awards recognised only a few teachers, there "were multitudes of exceptionally good teachers" across the country.