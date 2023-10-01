Marshalltown fire inquiry delay out of govt's control - GP Premier

The independent commission, tasked with uncovering possible causes of the fire that claimed the lives of 77 people was scheduled to commence on Sunday, but was postponed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has said that delays to the start of the commission of inquiry into the tragic Marshalltown fire that killed 77 people are out of its control.

An independent commission chaired by retired constitutional court judge Sisi Khampepe was scheduled to commence on Sunday, but was postponed.

The investigation which is set to last a period of six months has been tasked with uncovering all possible causes of the fatal blaze.

In late August, a raging fire ripped through a five-storey hijacked building in the inner city, killing 77 people including at least 12 children.

The office of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said it has no control over the commission.

It said while the commission was established by the premier, government has no authority to rule over an independent commission.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the commission is, however, expected to give details on the commencement of the investigation this week.

"Since they're independent, we don't have information as to what they wanted to say on Friday and where things are. We know that they intend to convene a media briefing this week," said Pamla.

He added the independent commission will appoint its own administration officers to limit its dependency on government.