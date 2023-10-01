Lotto results: Saturday, 30 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 30 September 2023 are:
Lotto: 01, 10, 14, 15, 16, 40 B: 33
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 18, 24, 25, 28, 48 B: 15
Lotto Plus 2: 05, 12, 17, 18, 24, 49 B: 33
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
