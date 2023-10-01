'How to Ruin Christmas' wins big at Saftas17
The third season of the comedy series 'How To Ruin Christmas' walked away with five awards in the TV Comedy category at the 17th SAFTAs including the coveted Best TV Comedy award.
JOHANNESBURG - The third season of comedy series How To Ruin Christmas walked away with five awards in the TV Comedy category at the 17th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
The glitzy event took place on Saturday at Midrand's Gallagher Estate, where the greatest in South African film and television were honoured and celebrated.
The coveted prizes were presented in person this year for the first time in three years of virtual presentations because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Congratulations to How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 for winning the Best TV Comedy award!
Netflix SA and kykNET were two of the night's biggest winners, walking away with 19 and 15 Golden Horns, respectively.
The film with the most wins on the night, six, was _Silverton Siege, _a product of Pambilimedia.
In addition, the Saftas organisers honoured veteran and award-winning Afrikaans film director and cinematographer Koos Roets for his decade-long contribution to the TV and film industry.
The late Derek Watts also received the SAFTAs17 Lifetime Achiever award. The veteran TV host and journalist passed away in August.
Congratulations to the SAFTAs17 Lifetime Achiever, the late Derek Watts. We thank him for his remarkable legacy.
Thobela Mayinje, the National Film and Video Foundation's (NFVF) interim CEO, in a statement congratulated all of this year's winners.
"You are the epitome of what the South African film and television business is all about. The films that are now being shown in festivals and markets around the world excite us.
"The richness of the South African film and television discourse is demonstrated by features like Sihle Hlophe's Lobola, A Bride's True Price, an NFVF-funded film that also won an award today. Since its premiere, the film has sparked discussion on the continent and around the world.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best achievement in sound: documentary
Kusasa (Tim Pringle Production, Optical Films, Cape Town TV)
Best achievement in editing: documentary
Kusasa (Joe Krenzer, Optical Films, Cape Town TV)
Best achievement in cinematography: documentary
Changemaker: Simphiwe Rorwana (Yolisa Qwabaza, TCI), e.tv
Best achievement in directing: documentary
Lobola, A Bride's True Price? (Sihle Hlophe, Passion Seed Communications), SABC1
Best documentary short
A Camera on my Lap (twospinningwheels)
Best made-for-TV documentary
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Storyscope), Netflix
Best documentary feature
Lobola, A Bride's True Price? (Passion Seed Communications), SABC1
Best children's programme
Nick Music Africa (VIS Studios), Nickelodeon Africa
Best educational programme
MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man (Taung Film Studios), MTV Africa
Best factual programme
Rebounders: Grizelda Grootboom (Red Sugar Productions), SABC1
Best competition reality programme
Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars (Cardova Productions), SABC3
Best structured soapie reality show
Life with Kelly Khumalo (GOAT Originals), Showmax
Best structured/docu-reality show
Sex in Afrikaans (Provoco), Showmax
Best youth programme
TREND (Green Planet Productions), kykNET
Best online content
Lunch with Hitler (Argento Holdings)
Best lifestyle programme
Homegrown Taste South Africa (Rapid Blue), BBC Lifestyle
Best current affairs programme
Mining Takedown, Carte Blanche (Combined Artistic Productions), M-Net
Best made-for-TV movie
Whatever it Takes (RHP International), eVOD
Best international format
Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts (Afrokaans), M-Net
Best entertainment programme
Miss South Africa 2022 Live Finale (Black Swan Media), M-Net
Best variety show
Sunday Sexy Love (Media24), Mzansi Magic
Best achievement in make-up/hairstyling: TV comedy
How to Ruin Christmas (Silindile Dladla, Burnt Onion Productions), Netflix
Best achievement in wardrobe: TV comedy
Tali's Joburg Diary (Erin Simon, Sketchbook Studios), Showmax
Best achievement in sound: TV comedy
Hotel (Tim Pringle, Giles Heesom-Green, Melani Robertson, Nagvlug Films), kykNET
Best achievement in art direction: TV comedy
Hotel (Merishen Wessels, Nagvlug Films), kykNET
Best achievement in editing: TV comedy
How to Ruin Christmas (Bongi Malefo, Khulekani Zondi, Melanie Golden, Burnt Onion Productions), Netflix
Best achievement in scriptwriting: TV comedy
Tali's Joburg Diary (Julia Anastasopoulos, Ari Kruger, Gilli Apter, Daniel Zimbler, Sketchbook Studios), Showmax
Best achievement in cinematography: TV comedy
Hotel (Dino Benedetti, Nagvlug Films), kykNET
Best achievement in directing: TV comedy
Tali's Joburg Diary (Ari Kruger, Sketchbook Studios), Showmax
Best achievement in make-up/hairstyling: TV drama
Desert Rose (Marika Callop, Quizzical Pictures), M-Net
Best achievement in wardrobe: TV drama
Lavish (Brenda Khambula, Hela Media), Mzansi Magic
Best achievement in sound: TV drama
Donkerbos (Jozua Loots, Nagvlug Films), Showmax
Best achievement in original music/score: TV drama
Ludik (Peach Van Pletzen, Rose and Oaks Media), Netflix
Best in art direction: TV drama
The Brave Ones (Jacobus Smit, Ochre Media), Netflix
Best achievement in editing: TV drama
Justice Served (Nicolas Costaras, Blessing Khulekane Zondi, Megan Gill, Lucian Barnard, Meraki SA), Netflix
Best achievement in cinematography: TV drama
Blood Psalms (Willem Nel, Yellowbone Entertainment, Showmax
Best achievement in scriptwriting: TV drama
Good Men (Portia Gumede, Steven Pillemer, Christo Davids, Duduzile Zamantungwa Mabaso, Sunni Faba, Ochre Media), SABC1
Best achievement in directing: TV drama
Donkerbos (Nico Scheepers, Nagvlug Films), Showmax
Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling: TV soap/telenovela
House of Zwide (Mina Shembe, Itumeleng Ledwaba, Nakedi Makgato, Musa Mnisi, The Bomb Shelter), e.tv
Best achievement in wardrobe: TV soap/telenovela
House of Zwide (Beverly Mogorosi, Teddy Geldart, The Bomb Shelter), e.tv
Best achievement in sound: TV soap/telenovela
Suidooster (Lloyd O'Connor, Suidooster Films), kykNET
Best achievement in editing: TV soap/telenovela
Diepe Waters (Paul Martin van Wyk, Marthinus van Rhyn, Khathu Mudau, Wynand Verster, Rick Dodgen, Daniel de Villiers, Penguin Films), kykNET
Best achievement in original music/score: Telenovela
The Black Door (Mandla Ngcongwane, Jamela Vuma, Kurt Slabbert, Black Brain Pictures), e.tv
Best achievement in cinematography: telenovela
The Black Door (Lavhelani Mudau, Gaopie Kabe, Black Brain Pictures), e.tv
Best achievement in art direction: TV soap/telenovela
Legacy (Amanda Scholtz, Tshedza Pictures), M-Net
Best achievement in scriptwriting: telenovela
DiepCity (Nontuthuzelo Magoxo, Mandla Ngcongwane, Mpumelelo Nhlapo, Black Brain Pictures), Mzansi Magic
Best achievement in directing: telenovela
The Wife (Fikile Mogodi, Stained Glass TV), Showmax
Best achievement in scriptwriting: TV soap
Scandal! (Ameera Patel, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Paul Grootboom, Nonhlanhla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca Muishond, Themba Mahlangu, Kelly Robinson, Ochre Media), e.tv
Best achievement in directing: TV soap
Suidooster (Erina Niemand, Shirley Ellis, Romano Gorlei, Richard September, Suidooster Films), kykNET
Best achievement in make-up/hairstyling: feature film
Silverton Siege (Nicola Roodt, Pambilimedia), Netflix
Best achievement in costume design: feature film
Silverton Siege (Ruy Filipe, Pambilimedia), Netflix
Best achievment in sound design: feature film
Silverton Siege (Barry Donnelly, Pambilimedia), Netflix
Best achievement in editing: feature film
Silverton Siege (Richard Starkey, Pambilimedia), Netflix
Best achievement in production design: feature film
Silverton Siege (Chantel Carter, Pambilimedia), Netflix
Best achievement in original music/score: feature film
Gaia (Pierre-Henri Wicomb, Film Initiative Africa), kykNET
Best achievement in cinematography: feature film
Gaia (Jorrie van der Walt, Film Initiative Africa), kykNET
Best achievement in scriptwriting: feature film
The Umbrella Men (John Barker, Philip Roberts, Known Associates Entertainment), eVOD
Best student film
Shumba (AFDA)
Best supporting actress in a TV soap
Odelle de Wet (Binnelanders, Stark Films), kykNET
Best supporting actor in a TV soap
Charlie Bouguenon (Binnelanders, Stark Films), kykNET
Best supporting actress in a telenovela
Deli Malinga (Redemption, Burnt Onion Productions, Seriti Films), BET
Best supporting actor in a telenovela
Thulani Mtsweni (Gomora, Seriti Films), Mzansi Magic
Best actress in a TV soap
Cindy Swanepoel (Binnelanders, Stark Films), kykNET
Best actor in a TV soap
Melusi Mbele (Scandal!, Ochre Media), e.tv
Best actress in a telenovela
Michelle Botes (Legacy, Tshedza Pictures), M-Net
Best actor in a telenovela
Lawrence Maleka (The River, Tshedza Pictures), 1Magic
Best TV soap
Scandal! (Ochre Media), e.tv
Best telenovela
Legacy (Tshedza Pictures), M-Net
Best supporting actress in a TV drama
Nthati Moshesh (Savage Beauty, Quizzical Pictures), Netflix
Best actor in a TV drama
Morné Visser (Justice Served, Meraki SA), Netflix
Best actress in a TV drama
Lerato Mvelase (Justice Served, Meraki SA), Netflix