'How to Ruin Christmas' wins big at Saftas17

JOHANNESBURG - The third season of comedy series How To Ruin Christmas walked away with five awards in the TV Comedy category at the 17th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

The glitzy event took place on Saturday at Midrand's Gallagher Estate, where the greatest in South African film and television were honoured and celebrated.

The coveted prizes were presented in person this year for the first time in three years of virtual presentations because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Congratulations to How to Ruin Christmas Season 3 for winning the Best TV Comedy award!#saftas pic.twitter.com/X1QNWaGGkV ' South African Film & Television Awards #SAFTAs (@SAFTAs_1) September 30, 2023

Netflix SA and kykNET were two of the night's biggest winners, walking away with 19 and 15 Golden Horns, respectively.

The film with the most wins on the night, six, was _Silverton Siege, _a product of Pambilimedia.

In addition, the Saftas organisers honoured veteran and award-winning Afrikaans film director and cinematographer Koos Roets for his decade-long contribution to the TV and film industry.

The late Derek Watts also received the SAFTAs17 Lifetime Achiever award. The veteran TV host and journalist passed away in August.

Congratulations to the SAFTAs17 Lifetime Achiever, the late Derek Watts. We thank him for his remarkable legacy.#saftas pic.twitter.com/usSuTEOQ7e ' South African Film & Television Awards #SAFTAs (@SAFTAs_1) September 30, 2023

Thobela Mayinje, the National Film and Video Foundation's (NFVF) interim CEO, in a statement congratulated all of this year's winners.

"You are the epitome of what the South African film and television business is all about. The films that are now being shown in festivals and markets around the world excite us.

"The richness of the South African film and television discourse is demonstrated by features like Sihle Hlophe's Lobola, A Bride's True Price, an NFVF-funded film that also won an award today. Since its premiere, the film has sparked discussion on the continent and around the world.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best achievement in sound: documentary

Kusasa (Tim Pringle Production, Optical Films, Cape Town TV)

Best achievement in editing: documentary

Kusasa (Joe Krenzer, Optical Films, Cape Town TV)

Best achievement in cinematography: documentary

Changemaker: Simphiwe Rorwana (Yolisa Qwabaza, TCI), e.tv

Best achievement in directing: documentary

Lobola, A Bride's True Price? (Sihle Hlophe, Passion Seed Communications), SABC1

Best documentary short

A Camera on my Lap (twospinningwheels)

Best made-for-TV documentary

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Storyscope), Netflix

Best documentary feature

Lobola, A Bride's True Price? (Passion Seed Communications), SABC1

Best children's programme

Nick Music Africa (VIS Studios), Nickelodeon Africa

Best educational programme

MTV Shuga: What Makes a Man (Taung Film Studios), MTV Africa

Best factual programme

Rebounders: Grizelda Grootboom (Red Sugar Productions), SABC1

Best competition reality programme

Tropika Island of Treasure: All Stars (Cardova Productions), SABC3

Best structured soapie reality show

Life with Kelly Khumalo (GOAT Originals), Showmax

Best structured/docu-reality show

Sex in Afrikaans (Provoco), Showmax

Best youth programme

TREND (Green Planet Productions), kykNET

Best online content

Lunch with Hitler (Argento Holdings)

Best lifestyle programme

Homegrown Taste South Africa (Rapid Blue), BBC Lifestyle

Best current affairs programme

Mining Takedown, Carte Blanche (Combined Artistic Productions), M-Net

Best made-for-TV movie

Whatever it Takes (RHP International), eVOD

Best international format

Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts (Afrokaans), M-Net

Best entertainment programme

Miss South Africa 2022 Live Finale (Black Swan Media), M-Net

Best variety show

Sunday Sexy Love (Media24), Mzansi Magic

Best achievement in make-up/hairstyling: TV comedy

How to Ruin Christmas (Silindile Dladla, Burnt Onion Productions), Netflix

Best achievement in wardrobe: TV comedy

Tali's Joburg Diary (Erin Simon, Sketchbook Studios), Showmax

Best achievement in sound: TV comedy

Hotel (Tim Pringle, Giles Heesom-Green, Melani Robertson, Nagvlug Films), kykNET

Best achievement in art direction: TV comedy

Hotel (Merishen Wessels, Nagvlug Films), kykNET

Best achievement in editing: TV comedy

How to Ruin Christmas (Bongi Malefo, Khulekani Zondi, Melanie Golden, Burnt Onion Productions), Netflix

Best achievement in scriptwriting: TV comedy

Tali's Joburg Diary (Julia Anastasopoulos, Ari Kruger, Gilli Apter, Daniel Zimbler, Sketchbook Studios), Showmax

Best achievement in cinematography: TV comedy

Hotel (Dino Benedetti, Nagvlug Films), kykNET

Best achievement in directing: TV comedy

Tali's Joburg Diary (Ari Kruger, Sketchbook Studios), Showmax

Best achievement in make-up/hairstyling: TV drama

Desert Rose (Marika Callop, Quizzical Pictures), M-Net

Best achievement in wardrobe: TV drama

Lavish (Brenda Khambula, Hela Media), Mzansi Magic

Best achievement in sound: TV drama

Donkerbos (Jozua Loots, Nagvlug Films), Showmax

Best achievement in original music/score: TV drama

Ludik (Peach Van Pletzen, Rose and Oaks Media), Netflix

Best in art direction: TV drama

The Brave Ones (Jacobus Smit, Ochre Media), Netflix

Best achievement in editing: TV drama

Justice Served (Nicolas Costaras, Blessing Khulekane Zondi, Megan Gill, Lucian Barnard, Meraki SA), Netflix

Best achievement in cinematography: TV drama

Blood Psalms (Willem Nel, Yellowbone Entertainment, Showmax

Best achievement in scriptwriting: TV drama

Good Men (Portia Gumede, Steven Pillemer, Christo Davids, Duduzile Zamantungwa Mabaso, Sunni Faba, Ochre Media), SABC1

Best achievement in directing: TV drama

Donkerbos (Nico Scheepers, Nagvlug Films), Showmax

Best achievement in make-up and hairstyling: TV soap/telenovela

House of Zwide (Mina Shembe, Itumeleng Ledwaba, Nakedi Makgato, Musa Mnisi, The Bomb Shelter), e.tv

Best achievement in wardrobe: TV soap/telenovela

House of Zwide (Beverly Mogorosi, Teddy Geldart, The Bomb Shelter), e.tv

Best achievement in sound: TV soap/telenovela

Suidooster (Lloyd O'Connor, Suidooster Films), kykNET

Best achievement in editing: TV soap/telenovela

Diepe Waters (Paul Martin van Wyk, Marthinus van Rhyn, Khathu Mudau, Wynand Verster, Rick Dodgen, Daniel de Villiers, Penguin Films), kykNET

Best achievement in original music/score: Telenovela

The Black Door (Mandla Ngcongwane, Jamela Vuma, Kurt Slabbert, Black Brain Pictures), e.tv

Best achievement in cinematography: telenovela

The Black Door (Lavhelani Mudau, Gaopie Kabe, Black Brain Pictures), e.tv

Best achievement in art direction: TV soap/telenovela

Legacy (Amanda Scholtz, Tshedza Pictures), M-Net

Best achievement in scriptwriting: telenovela

DiepCity (Nontuthuzelo Magoxo, Mandla Ngcongwane, Mpumelelo Nhlapo, Black Brain Pictures), Mzansi Magic

Best achievement in directing: telenovela

The Wife (Fikile Mogodi, Stained Glass TV), Showmax

Best achievement in scriptwriting: TV soap

Scandal! (Ameera Patel, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Paul Grootboom, Nonhlanhla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca Muishond, Themba Mahlangu, Kelly Robinson, Ochre Media), e.tv

Best achievement in directing: TV soap

Suidooster (Erina Niemand, Shirley Ellis, Romano Gorlei, Richard September, Suidooster Films), kykNET

Best achievement in make-up/hairstyling: feature film

Silverton Siege (Nicola Roodt, Pambilimedia), Netflix

Best achievement in costume design: feature film

Silverton Siege (Ruy Filipe, Pambilimedia), Netflix

Best achievment in sound design: feature film

Silverton Siege (Barry Donnelly, Pambilimedia), Netflix

Best achievement in editing: feature film

Silverton Siege (Richard Starkey, Pambilimedia), Netflix

Best achievement in production design: feature film

Silverton Siege (Chantel Carter, Pambilimedia), Netflix

Best achievement in original music/score: feature film

Gaia (Pierre-Henri Wicomb, Film Initiative Africa), kykNET

Best achievement in cinematography: feature film

Gaia (Jorrie van der Walt, Film Initiative Africa), kykNET

Best achievement in scriptwriting: feature film

The Umbrella Men (John Barker, Philip Roberts, Known Associates Entertainment), eVOD

Best student film

Shumba (AFDA)

Best supporting actress in a TV soap

Odelle de Wet (Binnelanders, Stark Films), kykNET

Best supporting actor in a TV soap

Charlie Bouguenon (Binnelanders, Stark Films), kykNET

Best supporting actress in a telenovela

Deli Malinga (Redemption, Burnt Onion Productions, Seriti Films), BET

Best supporting actor in a telenovela

Thulani Mtsweni (Gomora, Seriti Films), Mzansi Magic

Best actress in a TV soap

Cindy Swanepoel (Binnelanders, Stark Films), kykNET

Best actor in a TV soap

Melusi Mbele (Scandal!, Ochre Media), e.tv

Best actress in a telenovela

Michelle Botes (Legacy, Tshedza Pictures), M-Net

Best actor in a telenovela

Lawrence Maleka (The River, Tshedza Pictures), 1Magic

Best TV soap

Scandal! (Ochre Media), e.tv

Best telenovela

Legacy (Tshedza Pictures), M-Net

Best supporting actress in a TV drama

Nthati Moshesh (Savage Beauty, Quizzical Pictures), Netflix

Best actor in a TV drama

Morné Visser (Justice Served, Meraki SA), Netflix

Best actress in a TV drama

Lerato Mvelase (Justice Served, Meraki SA), Netflix