Govt must urgently attend to Avian flu outbreak, says DA

The DA has written to Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza, requesting that the department urgently help farmers with the procurement and registration of vaccines that have the efficacy to treat Avian influenza.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the government needs to give urgent attention to the Avian flu outbreak in the country.

The party’s shadow agriculture minister Noko Masipa said it's vital to ensure that poultry farmers and businesses are assisted.

Masipa said the party has written to Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza, requesting help for those in the sector.

"The Democratic Alliance in the National Council of Provinces has called on the minister to urgently assist farmers with procurement and registrations of vaccines that have the efficacy to treat the Avian influenza that is currently doing harm in the country," said Masipa.

Reports suggest that some two million birds have had to be culled as a result of the outbreak.

Earlier this week, the National Directorate of Animal Health confirmed a decision by Namibia to ban poultry imports as a result.

This includes the suspension of imports of live poultry, birds, and other poultry products.