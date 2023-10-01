Five people dead as another mass shooting rocks Gugulethu

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said four men and a woman were shot dead while they were sitting in their cars on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a mass shooting that occurred in Gugulethu on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said four men and a woman were shot dead while they were sitting in their cars.

“Police reports indicate that two vehicles were parked on the side of the road in NY5 in Gugulethu at approximately 23H00 when a number of suspects were dropped from the two vehicles by another vehicle. The suspects approached the two vehicles and started firing numerous shots at the two parked vehicles.”

Traut said the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

”After the shooting incident, the suspects fled in the vehicle that had earlier dropped them. Serious and violent crime detectives are working around the clock in pursuit of a number of leads.”

Police said this was the second shooting incident in the area as five people were shot and killed in Gugulethu last week.