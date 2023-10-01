Firefighters extinguish Newtown blaze

Joburg EMS said the fire broke out when recycling material caught fire earlier on Sunday. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish a blaze at a recycling station on Miriam Makeba Street in Newtown on Sunday.

Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the fire broke out when recycling material caught fire earlier on Sunday.

Khumalo said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

“It is an open area, so it’s not a building on fire, it is something manageable, it doesn’t appear like something that will cause any fatalities.”

Johannesburg has been the scene of several fires following the deadly Marshalltown fire which claimed the lives of 77 people in late August; and another in September that left hundreds homeless.