WC ANC to join EFF-led protest against impoundment of taxis by CoCT

The strike is set to be held on Monday, with the EFF in the Western Cape calling for the release of impounded taxis by local authorities in the DA-run city and province.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it would join and support an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-led protest march on Monday against the impoundment of taxis by the City of Cape Town.

The EFF in the Western Cape applied for permission to stage a march next week, calling for the release of impounded taxis.

The EFF, ANC and other organisations held a multi-party meeting on Friday.

The EFF in Western Cape has come to the defence of taxi operators as it prepares to embark on a protest on Monday.

The party said the action is against the continued impoundment of taxis by local authorities in the Democratic Alliance (DA)-run city and province.

But ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Sayed said it won't be another "shutdown" similar to the last taxi strike that saw thousands of commuters stranded.

“Yes, indeed the EFF were the ones who applied for the permit because it's the only one. But it's a multi-party protest and it's not a shutdown. We've agreed that there's no shutdown taking place.”

Sayed said the provincial government should ideally be at the forefront and doing oversight, but the city's interpretation of traffic laws should be challenged.

He said the parties involved will give a briefing on Sunday.