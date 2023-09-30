Water supply temporarily restored in parts of Hermanus – Overstrand mayor

The temporary restoration follows the repair of the main water supply line from the DeBos Dam after last week’s rainstorms damaged infrastructure and left residents' taps dry.

CAPE TOWN - Overstrand mayor Annelie Rabie said the water supply in parts of Hermanus has been temporarily restored following the repair of the main water supply line from the DeBos Dam.

Residents' taps have been dry for a week after infrastructure was damaged in the rainstorm that wreaked havoc in parts of the Western Cape a week ago.

Water systems in the seaside town are now working and water is being purified while the water network is being refilled.

However, the mayor cautioned that the refilling of the water network would take some time due to the many kilometres of pipes that need to be filled before residents can have running water.

Rabie said teams will try to fix the broken supply line in the river at Onrus to be able to restore supply to the towns west of Hermanus, meaning that Onrus, Vermont, and Hawston will only be supplied once the work is completed.

In the meantime, residents can make use of JoJo tanks supplied by the municipality until the water is fully restored.