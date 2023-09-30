Upcoming Sassa grant payments will go ahead without a glitch, assures Postbank
Following several payment issues in September, Postbank has assured Sassa grant beneficiaries that it has technicians on standby to ensure a quick response time should any problems occur.
JOHANNESBURG - Postbank has assured South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients that upcoming payments will go ahead without a glitch, saying it has taken significant precautionary measures to avoid delays and errors.
This follows several payment issues in September, which led to more than half a million beneficiaries being inconvenienced by late payouts.
Postbank said it’s replaced the problematic new switching system that caused the major delays in the grant payouts.
The bank met with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) this week to address the issue, clarifying that it has technicians on standby to ensure a quick response time should any problems occur.
Meanwhile, the commission said it will closely monitor the next social grant payment cycle, which falls next week.