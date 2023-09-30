Upcoming Sassa grant payments will go ahead without a glitch, assures Postbank

Following several payment issues in September, Postbank has assured Sassa grant beneficiaries that it has technicians on standby to ensure a quick response time should any problems occur.

JOHANNESBURG - Postbank has assured South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients that upcoming payments will go ahead without a glitch, saying it has taken significant precautionary measures to avoid delays and errors.

This follows several payment issues in September, which led to more than half a million beneficiaries being inconvenienced by late payouts.

Postbank said it’s replaced the problematic new switching system that caused the major delays in the grant payouts.

ALSO READ:

The bank met with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) this week to address the issue, clarifying that it has technicians on standby to ensure a quick response time should any problems occur.

Meanwhile, the commission said it will closely monitor the next social grant payment cycle, which falls next week.