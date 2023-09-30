Ramaphosa on Aziz Pahad: 'A legendary networker and warm comrade who lacked ego'

Delivering the eulogy at his funeral, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Pahad would be remembered for his sense of humour and expertise in foreign affairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist Aziz Pahad was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The struggle stalwart died on Wednesday, aged 82.

Delivering the eulogy at his funeral, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Pahad would be remembered for his sense of humour and expertise in foreign affairs.

Ramaphosa said the former foreign affairs deputy minister played a major role in developing democratic South Africa’s foreign affairs policies.

“He was a prominent voice in the foreign affairs space. A legendary networker and for the many who worked with him, a warm and affable comrade.”

The president added that Pahad’s wit stood out even in difficult times.

“He lacked ego but he underpinned everything he did with principle.”

The president also honoured the life of Pahad’s late brother, Essop - who served as minister in the presidency between 1994 and 2008.

Essop passed away in July.

ALSO READ: