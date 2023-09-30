PowerBall results: Friday, 29 September 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 29 September 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 06, 14, 27, 31, 47 PB: 14

PowerBall Plus: 12, 30, 42, 43, 46 PB: 19

For more details visit the National Lottery website.