PowerBall results: Friday, 29 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 29 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 06, 14, 27, 31, 47 PB: 14
PowerBall Plus: 12, 30, 42, 43, 46 PB: 19
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
