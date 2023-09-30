‘I was always prepared for this journey’: Black Coffee on humble upbringing

The Grammy-winning artist will be performing a sold-out show at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on 7 October.

JOHANNESBURG - Grammy Award-winning artist Black Coffee said his humble upbringing led him to heights in his career he could have never imagined.

In exactly a week, Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo will perform at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York to a sold-out crowd.

On Thursday, Castle Lite hosted a send-off event for Black Coffee in Fourways on Thursday.

Black Coffee said it was his humble beginnings that paved a path for him to get exposed to people from different walks of life.

“I’ll be driving a super fancy car and I see guys at the back of a van, and I say, ‘I used to be that guy.’ I see guys at the carwash washing cars, I used to be that guy, I see a guy at a barber shop cutting hair, I used to be that guy.

“So, I was exposed to being in all these places, so I could learn about life and always stay humble. I was always prepared for this journey.”

Black Coffee will be joined by local artists including Msaki, Shoba and Bucie at his performance in New York on 7 October.