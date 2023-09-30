Cele reiterates police officers must defend themselves against criminals

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has once again encouraged police officers to defend themselves when encountering violent criminals.

Cele reflected on the rising scourge of police killings in Lenasia on Saturday, while delivering the eulogy at the funeral of a police officer who was killed in Johannesburg last weekend.

Warrant Officer Dalmain Morris - a member of the police’s Anti-Gang Unit was shot and killed while taking a statement in Westbury.

The community in the west of Johannesburg has been plagued by violent fatal shootings linked to gang violence for years.

In March this year, Cele visited Westbury and announced the deployment of specialised police task teams.

Cele called on members of the public to take a stand against police killings.

“If you say there is no war out there, it’s because you have not joined us to see the evidence. This is it. This is a young, healthy, full of joy man, lying here forever.”