Aziz Pahad described as a statesman who devoted his entire life to serving SA

Pahad's funeral service was held at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Late struggle stalwart and former foreign affairs deputy minister Aziz Pahad was described as a statesman who devoted his entire life to serving the country.

Pahad died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

ALSO READ:

Speaking at his funeral service, held at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday, his longtime friend and African National Congress (ANC) veteran Welile Nhlapo recalled his last moments with Pahad.

“The last time I saw Aziz was at the same venue at the funeral of his brother, Essop. They stopped a bit and I went to greet him, and he said to me ‘when are you coming home to see me because that bottle of vodka is still there?'”

Pahad was set to be later buried at the Westpark Cemetery according to Muslim rites.