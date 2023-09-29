Submarine tragedy must be a wake-up call for the govt, says SA Navy chief

SA Navy chief, Monde Lobese, told mourners at a combined memorial for the three late mariners that budget cuts were affecting the navy's ability to do its job.

CAPE TOWN - The chief of the South African Navy said the tragedy that led to the recent deaths of three mariners must be a wake-up call for government.

The navy mariners lost their lives when they were swept off the SAS Manthatisi submarine in stormy sea conditions last week.

The crew had been busy with a vertical transfer exercise involving a military helicopter when high waves swept seven officers out to sea.

Three mariners perished at sea, while four of the crew are still recovering after being rescued.

SA Navy chief, Monde Lobese, told mourners at a memorial for Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mmokwapa Mojela earlier this week that budget cuts were affecting the navy's ability to do its job.

Lobese said the SA Navy and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had for too long suffered with constant budget reductions.

"Although our budget is cut every year, our constitutional mandate is not reduced in any way. We are still expected to make miracles with the little money that we have."

SA National Defence Union (Sandu) secretary, Pikkie Greeff, shared Lobese's sentiments.

"I would hasten to say that is, generally speaking, true. It's not to say that that was the cause of the incident last week, but obviously, budget cuts can lead to future incidents."

When tabling the defence budget in May last year, Defence Minister Thandi Modise admitted that the country's military and marine services would be under pressure due to budget cuts.