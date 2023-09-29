'She is a descendant of warriors': Mokonyane praises Zoleka Mandela's courage

The African National Congress’s first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has equally described Mandela as someone who fully embraced her own legacy.

JOHANNESBURG - Author and social activist, Zoleka Mandela, has been described as a figure who embodied both the courage and strength of those who came before her.

The African National Congress (ANC)’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, has equally described Mandela as someone who fully embraced her own legacy.

Mokonyane and several politicians gathered for Mandela’s funeral service at the Bryanston Methodist Church on Friday.

The first Deputy secretary-general of the ANC Nomvula Mokonyane says Mandela was an ambassador of hope until the very end.



The private funeral service is currently underway with family, friends and politicians among those who have come to pay their last respects.

The 43-year-old granddaughter of apartheid heroine, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died on Monday after losing her battle with cancer.

During her life, she became widely known for her advocacy in healthcare, road safety, and drug and alcohol addiction.

Mokonyane said Mandela drew a lot of courage from her mother, Zindzi Mandela.

"She is a descendant of warriors - her grandmother and her mother. She then becomes more than them. I think Zoleka took everything that is called strength and courage from those two women, Comrade Winnie, and our dear friend, Comrade Zindzi."

Mokonyane said Mandela had a fighting spirit.

"It is a sad day. Of course, she has not been well but she was an ambassador even in her most vulnerable days."