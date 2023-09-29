Go

'She is a descendant of warriors': Mokonyane praises Zoleka Mandela's courage

The African National Congress’s first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane has equally described Mandela as someone who fully embraced her own legacy.

Zoleka Mandela's Funeral service took place at the Bryanston Methodist Church on 29 September 2023. Picture: Veronica Mokhoali/Eyewitness News
29 September 2023 14:05

JOHANNESBURG - Author and social activist, Zoleka Mandela, has been described as a figure who embodied both the courage and strength of those who came before her.

Mokonyane and several politicians gathered for Mandela’s funeral service at the Bryanston Methodist Church on Friday.

The 43-year-old granddaughter of apartheid heroine, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died on Monday after losing her battle with cancer.

During her life, she became widely known for her advocacy in healthcare, road safety, and drug and alcohol addiction.

Mokonyane said Mandela drew a lot of courage from her mother, Zindzi Mandela.

"She is a descendant of warriors - her grandmother and her mother. She then becomes more than them. I think Zoleka took everything that is called strength and courage from those two women, Comrade Winnie, and our dear friend, Comrade Zindzi."

Mokonyane said Mandela had a fighting spirit.

"It is a sad day. Of course, she has not been well but she was an ambassador even in her most vulnerable days."

