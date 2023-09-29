'She inspired hope and courage': Zoleka Mandela laid to rest

Mourners gathered at the Bryanston Methodist Church where her private funeral was held on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Zoleka Mandela, a cancer activist, author, and the daughter of anti-apartheid icons was laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg on Friday.

The 43-year-old lost her fight with cancer on Monday. Her death fell just one day before her grandmother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birthday, who would have turned 87 this year.

Mourners paid their last respects to Zoleka Mandela, whose body lay in a white coffin draped with an elegant, billowing floral arrangement filled with white roses.

Her casket was ushered by her four children.

The first deputy secretary-general of the ANC, Nomvula Mokonyane, said she inspired others who were battling cancer, particularly women.

"She made all of us live in hope even at a time when you are in the worst of your health. She inspired hope and courage."

In several moving social media posts, Mandela shared her story, hoping to leave a lasting living record of her cancer journey for her children and family.