Serial rapist to undergo psychiatric evaluation after postponement of sentencing

Convicted rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi will be admitted for psychiatric evaluation, following a psycho-legal report stating he has several mental disorders.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has been postponed to allow him to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Phakathi was convicted on 90 counts of rape and 43 counts of kidnapping.

He terrorised the community of Ekurhuleni between 2012 and 2021, targeting mainly school children, before his arrest.

Legal Aid attorney advocate Letau Kgokane told the Pretoria High Court on Friday morning that he was unable to take proper instructions from Phakathi, who was declared mentally unstable.

Earlier this week, a psycho-legal report compiled by independent clinical psychologist Dr Linnette Roux was handed in as evidence.

The report cites that Phakathi suffers from at least four mental disorders, the most prevalent being schizophrenia.

Judge Lesego Makolomakwe was left with no choice but to postpone the matter to allow Phakathi to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Phakathi is fighting to serve his sentence at a psychiatric facility over a correctional centre.

The case will resume on 27 November.