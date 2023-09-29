Serial rapist's lawyer doubts his client is giving him rational instructions

Nkosinathi Phakathi, who pleaded guilty to 148 charges, including 90 counts of rape, is reportedly mentally unstable.

JOHANNESBURG - The attorney representing Ekurhuleni serial rapist, Nkosinathi Phakathi, says he doubts his client has been giving him rational instructions.

Phakathi, who pleaded guilty to 148 charges, including 90 counts of rape, is reportedly mentally unstable.

He was arrested in 2021, nine years after he began his reign of terror over minor children and women in and around Ekurhuleni.

Phakathi will undergo psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he should be sentenced to a psychiatric facility or normal prison.

His attorney, Advocate Letau Kgokane, said that until a proper assessment of his mental state was conducted, the case cannot proceed with judgment.

"I do not know whether the accused is able to instruct me. Whatever problem the accused seems to be suffering from is not easy for a layman, like myself, to spot."

A report compiled by an independent clinical psychologist suggests Phakathi suffers from at least four mental disorders.

Phakathi will be examined by three psychiatrists - one appointed by the court, one appointed by the State, and another appointed by himself.

The case will resume on 27 November.