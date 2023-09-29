SA's neighbouring countries committed to combat illegal immigration - BMA

South Africa is plagued by illegal mining and the police said it was perpetuated by undocumented foreigners. The Border Management Authority said South Africa and its neighbours are dealing with the problem collectively.

JOHANNESBURG - The Border Management Authority (BMA) says it has a good relationship with the six countries neighbouring South Africa - and are working together in the fight against illegal immigration.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday – BMA commissioner Dr Mika Masiapato said that they have a joint technical team that meets regularly.

South Africa is plagued by illegal mining and the police said it was perpetuated by undocumented foreigners from neighbouring countries crossing the border.

Masiapato added that border authorities from other countries were also looking at curbing the illegal flow of people and goods in the shared ports of entries.

“And I think the biggest challenge in the relationship is around the movement of economic migrants from the jurisdictions into the republic, and all of that is work in progress as it stands.

“However, as we speak, none of the countries, I would say, is projecting non-cooperation in terms of dealing with this work as a collective.”