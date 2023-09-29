Go

Rea Vaya passengers left hanging for second day

On Thursday, drivers did not report for duty due to a dispute with a contractor; Pio-trans.

Launch of Rea Vaya feeder buses at the Gauteng Legislature, on 3 May 2010. Picture: Taurai Maduna/ Eyewitness News.
29 September 2023 07:26

JOHANNESBURG - Rea Vaya commuters have been left stranded for a second day on Friday – as the bus service remains inoperational.

On Thursday, drivers did not report for duty due to a dispute with a contractor, called Pio-trans.

Rea Vaya is operated by the company that employs drivers.

Spokesperson Benny Makgoga has advised passengers to make alternative transport arrangements.

“The city is in contact with the bus operating companies to establish the cause of the service disruptions - regular updates on the situation will be given during the course of the day. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Timeline

