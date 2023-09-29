Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Aziz Pahad

Pahad is to be buried on Saturday and President Ramaphosa has directed that the country’s flags be flown at half-mast until Saturday evening.

CAPE TOWN - The late struggle veteran Aziz Pahad is to receive a special official funeral on Saturday.

The Presidency confirmed the special honours on Friday morning.

The former Member of Parliament and minister died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

Tributes from across the political spectrum have hailed Pahad as a peacemaker, a committed human rights activist and a consummate diplomat.

In recognition of his commitment to the freedom of the country and having served as its first deputy foreign affairs minister from 1994 until 2008, he will receive a special funeral category two.

The same honours were afforded to Pahad’s older brother, Essop who died in July.

The police will provide ceremonial elements at the funeral service which is set to start at the West Park cemetery at 10 am.

Pahad will then be buried by Islamic rites.