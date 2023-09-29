Parents of Soshanguve pupils sold space muffins urged to give police statements

The case against three men charged with 28 counts of attempted murder was postponed to next Wednesday as the state still needs more time to obtain statements from the affected children.

JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve parents whose children got sick after eating muffins laced with dagga have been urged to give statements to the police.

On Friday, three men, Amukelani Nyalunga, Ofentse Maluleka, and Katlego Matlala appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrates Court.

All three have been charged with 28 counts of attempted murder for allegedly selling space muffins to pupils at the Pulamadibogo Primary School.

The matter was postponed to next Wednesday as the State still needs more time to obtain statements from the affected children.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NNPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said the process of getting statements was taking time since the alleged victims in the case were minors who had to be accompanied by guardians when speaking to police.

"Some guardians for the children are working, the parents are not available and now the teachers can't altogether be with the children, so that is taking a bit of time. However, we are trying to resolve the issue. Maybe we are going to use this break time where the schools are closed to make sure we obtain all the relevant statements from the children."