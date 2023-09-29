Overstrand Municipality working to restore running water to storm-hit areas

Greater Hermanus and Kleinmond are among the areas facing a serious water crisis as a result of severe and damaging storms last weekend that saw critical infrastructure being washed away.

CAPE TOWN - Work to restore running water in the Overstrand Municipality continues.

Greater Hermanus and Kleinmond are among the areas facing a serious water crisis as a result of severe and damaging storms last weekend that saw critical infrastructure being washed away.

The water networks at De Bos dam and Palmiet pump station have been affected.

As a result, this weekend's annual Hermanus Whale Festival, which usually sees thousands of visitors flock to the seaside town, has been cancelled.

Municipal manager, Dean O'Neill, said it was all hands on deck to resolve the water supply problem as soon as possible.

"Our first priority is to get the pipe fixed. Hopefully, we will get all the materials today - there are some collars that need to be custom-made, so that's taking a bit of time. Should they arrive today, we will work flat out to restore parts of the pipe and try and get water from the dams to our water treatment works."

The municipality has provided water tankers in various suburbs.