NY judge says pay raise for delivery workers can go ahead

The new minimum wage is supposed to go up to $20 an hour by 2025 for the city's 60,000 app-based food delivery workers.

NEW YORK - DoorDash called the decision disappointing, saying the mandated wage hike was extreme and would "reduce opportunity and increase costs for all New Yorkers."

Uber, Doordash and Grubhub can file an appeal.

New York says it is the first city in the United States to take such a step, which comes amid persistent debate about the gig economy and workers who lack the status of full-blown employees of a company -- and the benefits that would come with those positions.

Deliveristas became heros during the Covid-19 pandemic as people relied on them when restaurants, bars and stores closed to curb the spread of disease.

The city released a study in November 2022 that concluded these delivery workers made an average of about $14 an hour at that time if tips were included, but only $7 without tips, from which $3 per hour in non-reimbursed expenses had to be subtracted.