Navy pioneer Gillian Hector to be buried in Fish Hoek on Saturday

CAPE TOWN - Navy pioneer Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector will be buried in Fish Hoek on Saturday.

Hector was the first woman in Africa to navigate a submarine.

Hector, along with Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mmokwapa Mojela, died after being swept off the Sas Manthatisi submarine in stormy sea conditions last week.

The crew had been doing a vertical transfer exercise involving a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) maritime lynx helicopter when high waves swept them overboard.

Mojela and Mathipa will be laid to rest in Limpopo next week.

The SA Navy has announced it will rename parts of the Simons Town base after the slain mariners.

The Submarine Training Centre will be called the Gillian Hector Training Centre; the Submarine Squadron Building is now the Mmokwapa Mojela building and the Submarine Battery Workshop will be renamed the William Mathipa Workshop.