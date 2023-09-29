Myeni accused of receiving R300k worth of kickbacks from Bosasa-linked firm

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson, Dudu Myeni, has been accused of receiving over R300,000 worth of corrupt kickbacks from a company linked to the controversial corporation, Bosasa.

Myeni, alongside former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa, made a brief appearance at the Richards Bay Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

The pair was released on R10,000 bail.

As a board chairperson of a state-owned company, Myeni, had a legal obligation to disclose any potential conflicts of interest.

However, the Investigative Directorate said that during her tenure at the SAA helm, Myeni received undisclosed security upgrades to her Richards Bay home worth over R200,000.

It says that between May 2014 and March 2015, Myeni also failed to disclose the hotel accommodation, travel expenses that she and people close to her received, estimated to be in the value of R107,000.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said that these benefits were organised by Sondolo IT, a subsidiary of the now-defunct Bosasa.