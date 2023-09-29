MALAIKA MAHLATSI: Should William Nicol Drive have been renamed?

OPINION

In 2021, the City of Johannesburg, working together with the national and provincial governments, and following a public consultative process, approved the renaming of William Nicol Drive, one of the busiest roads in Johannesburg north, to Winnie Mandela Drive.

The unveiling of the road took place on 26 September 2023 – a date that coincided with the late stalwart’s 87th birthday.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, affectionately known as the “Mother of the Nation”, is a towering figure in South Africa’s liberation history. Born to a royal family in Bizana in 1936, she went on to earn a degree in social work from the Jan H. Hofmeyr School of Social Work, the first institution to train Black social workers in South Africa.

In 1956, Winnie became the first Black social worker in the country, and went on to work at Baragwanath Hospital, the largest hospital in Africa, located in the township of Soweto.

Although she became an activist while pursuing her studies, Winnie rose to prominence in the 1960s when she became one of the most recognised faces and voices of the anti-apartheid movement. She played an instrumental role in the “Free Nelson Mandela” campaign, and in the mobilisation and organising of widows of victims of the apartheid regime.

Her activities led to numerous detentions and incidents of torture by the security apparatus of the state. She was subjected to banning orders, and between 1977 and 1985, was banished to the town of Brandfort in the then-Orange Free State.

Although this move was intended to curtail her activism, the banning had the unintended consequence of amplifying her voice and the struggle against apartheid.

However, the Winnie who returned to Johannesburg after banishment was a different woman. She had become violently radicalised and paranoid, and surrounded herself with a group of young men who, in theory, were brought together by the love of sports under the Mandela United Football Club (MUFC).

In reality, the MUFC were vigilantes and criminals who offered protection to Winnie. It is often mentioned in passing that the residents of Soweto once burned down Winnie’s house – but the story behind this is never detailed.

In 1987, members of the MUFC arrived at a soccer match where a match involving Daliwonga High School students was underway. The latter were manhandled by a heavily armed MUFC grouping and would later avenge by gang-raping the girlfriend of a MUFC member.

This vicious cycle of gang rapes of women associated with men from both sides would continue until the burning down of Winnie’s house a year later.

This demonstrates the extent of the violence of the MUFC to which Winnie was a patron.

It was also with members of the MUFC that Winnie would participate in the vicious beating and ultimately, the brutal murder of Stompie Seipei Moeketsi, a 14-year-old boy who was killed after being held hostage and suffering severe torture in the hands of the MUFC, allegedly for being an askari (a collaborator).

While Winnie would claim innocence, an investigation by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) would pull apart her false alibi and demonstrate her complicity in Stompie’s murder.

Just weeks after Stompie’s murder, Winnie would be implicated in the horrific murder of Dr Abu Baker Asvat, a physician who had examined Stompie following the vicious beatings by the MUFC, and who had insisted that the young boy be taken to hospital urgently due to the severity of his injuries.

Cyril Mbatha, the convicted killer of Dr Asvat, stated under oath at the TRC that Winnie had provided the gun for the slaying of the physician. This claim was also repeated by his convicted co-conspirators.

It is alleged that the killing of Dr Asvat was due to his refusal to supply false medical records in relation to Stompie. But the complete truth about the deaths of Stompie and Dr Asvat may never be known.

It is this Winnie who is associated with unimaginable violence whom those opposed to the renaming of William Nicol Drive argue is unworthy of immortalisation.

Her legacy is complex. It cannot be understood without an appreciation of the material conditions in which she made decisions. But more than this, it’s important to understand Winnie in the context of the violence that defined her existence to the very end.

Doing this doesn’t absolve her own complicity, but it does provide an explanation for how psychologically haemorrhaging the violence and persecution suffered at the hands of the apartheid regime created monsters.

For me, it is more important to humanise Winnie than it is to sanitise her. Denying her flaws disregards those she harmed. It erases their existence.

But two things can be true at the same time. We can, and should, remember Winnie as a human being who did good, but who was also deeply flawed.

This brings us to the question: Should William Nicol have been renamed after Winnie? Yes and no.

As a geographer, I’m passionate about spatial justice, and believe that monuments and streets can perpetuate the injustices of colonialism and apartheid. In the same vein, they can be symbols of representation, epistemic justice, and healing.

William Nicol was an Afrikaner nationalist and former chairperson of the Afrikaner Broederbond, an organisation that produced every prime minister and state president of South Africa from the start of the apartheid regime in 1948, and even before.

Hendrik Verwoerd, “the architect of apartheid”, was also a member. While he criticised Bantu education, Nicol was a separatist who believed in the necessity of racial segregation, the bedrock on which uneven development was built.

A man with such a legacy should not have a street named after him in a democratic South Africa.

On the other hand, the continued monopolisation of history by the African National Congress (ANC) poses a serious danger to collective memory and the spirit of justice.

It is problematic that the ANC insists on the perpetuation of a narrative in which it was at the centre of the struggle for liberation, to the exclusion of other national liberation movements, and more importantly, activists and revolutionaries within communities.

In renaming monuments and streets after the same ANC stalwarts, an impression is created that South Africa’s fight for freedom was fought by a few.

It lends the contributions of the millions to erasure, creating a distorted collective memory of a history that we carry on our backs.

There must be an investment in doing research on the many nameless and faceless people who contributed significantly to our struggle in many different ways.

If the renaming process is about seeking spatial justice, then this justice must extend to all those who served, suffered, and sacrificed, regardless of their political affiliation.

Proximity to the governing party must not be the basis upon which recognition is accorded. If it is, then a process intended to redress historical injustices ends up creating new forms of epistemic injustice and violence.

Malaika is a geographer and researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation. She is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Bayreuth, Germany.