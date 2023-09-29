Formal economy gross employee earnings shoot up by 0.4% in Q1 – Stats SA

Growth in earnings in construction, manufacturing and mining also contributed to the positive figures.

JOHANNESBURG - The total amount of gross earnings paid to employees in the formal economy rose by 0.4% in the second quarter of the year, according to Stats SA.

This means that more than R800 billion was paid by non-agricultural industries between April and June - including money paid in salaries and wages, as well as bonuses and overtime pay.

Workers in community services, trade and transport raked in a big portion of that amount.

But Stats SA’s Matlapane Masupye said while jobs in the electricity sector helped to up employment by 0.4% in the second quarter, this didn’t translate to higher earnings in that sector.

"The electricity industry showed a decrease in salary or wages. Compared to the same quarter last year, the total amount paid to employees in salaries rose by 5,4% or R42,9 billion from June 2022 to June 2023.”